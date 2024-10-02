Save $18! Get 'AI + The New Human Frontier: Reimagining the Future of Time, Trust + Truth' FREE for a Limited Time’ for FREE

AI + The New Human Frontier: Reimagining the Future of Time, Trust + Truth by Erica Orange, a renowned futurist, offers a compelling exploration of generative AI's potential to enhance human creativity rather than replace it. This pivotal book navigates how AI tools will help shape the human experience, and aid in augmenting human ingenuity and imagination.

The author eloquently argues that the essence of human intelligence -- our curiosity, critical thinking, empathy, and more -- is not only irreplaceable but will become increasingly valuable as AI evolves to take on routine tasks. AI + the New Human Frontier is a clarion call for embedding trust, human oversight and judgement into AI development, ensuring that the technology amplifies our most human capabilities. At a time when the lines between what is real, fake, true and false are becoming more blurred, reliance on human-centric solutions, not just technological ones, will become more critical.

Why AI + The New Human Frontier is a must-read:

  • Navigate the Future with Confidence: Prepare yourself for the future with groundbreaking perspectives on the relationship between humans and AI. Find out how to futureproof against the challenges of tomorrow and seize the opportunities presented by technological advancements. 
  • Understand how to capitalize on the Potential of AI: Learn how the next generation of AI tools can expand human creativity and intelligence, not diminish it. Discover the crucial role of human oversight in creating AI technologies that enhance our capabilities and work alongside us.
  • Amplify Your Ability to leverage the human advantage: Understand why and how AI's advancement will make human intuition, empathy, and critical thinking more essential than ever. Get insights into how to leverage your most human-centric skills in an AI-driven world.

Perfect for business leaders, managers, executives, and professionals navigating the new landscape of technology, AI + The New Human Frontier provides not only a vision of the future but also practical advice on thriving in an AI-enhanced world. Add this book to your library to ensure you're ready for the transformative changes that lie ahead.

AI + The New Human Frontier, from Wiley, usually retails for $18 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 16, so act fast.

Save $18! Get 'AI + The New Human Frontier: Reimagining the Future of Time, Trust + Truth' FREE for a Limited Time' for FREE

