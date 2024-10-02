ViewSonic launches M1X portable projector

ViewSonic has introduced the M1X portable LED projector, adding another device to its projector lineup. Weighing under two pounds, the M1X is designed for portability, offering flexibility for both indoor and outdoor use.

The projector features a 3-in-1 smart stand, which allows for 360-degree projection. The stand doubles as a lens cover and automatically powers the projector when swiveled into place. Additionally, the M1X includes Harman Kardon speakers for integrated audio.

The M1X offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, allowing it to connect to devices such as Roku, Chromecast, and Apple TV. The built-in battery provides up to four hours of use, with the option to extend its operation via a power bank.

With native WVGA resolution, 150 ANSI lumens of brightness, and automated keystone correction, the projector is designed for flexible setups. It is now available here for just $339.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

