Malwarebytes Browser Guard gains new identity features

Browser Guard, the free browser extension from Malwarebytes, has added some new features aimed at enhancing users' privacy and protecting their identity online.

Users will now receive a pop-up alert if a website they visit was involved in a recent breach, offering the ability to click and scan their digital footprint to evaluate if private information was exposed.

The Breach Alert feature aims to inform and educate users of recent breaches and gives them one-click access to scan for exposed personal information using a free Digital Footprint Scanner. This is available on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox browsers.

There's also a new Auto-Cookie Block that helps users to manage their privacy by preventing the collection of personal information through tracking cookies without requiring manual opt-outs. It automatically rejects tracking cookies that collect personal information without the user having to opt out each time

The latest version of Browser Guard supports Google's current Manifest V3 standard for Chrome extensions.

Over the last five years, the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received 3.79 million complaints for a wide array of internet scams resulting in $37.4 billion in losses. Yet individuals readily give up a host of private information online that could give hackers and identity thieves exactly what they want. This information includes birthdays (59 percent), credit card data stored on websites (51 percent), and even personal information about their children (45 percent). The new Browser Guard features aim to make safeguarding privacy easier and integrate it more seamlessly into online activities.

"The interconnectivity of our lives is starkly highlighted when a data breach occurs," says Michael Sherwood, VP of Product, Malwarebytes. "We see patterns of password reuse, targeted phishing, and a wealth of personally identifiable information falling into the hands of cybercriminals. Breach Alert warns users about potential data exposure on compromised websites, prompting them to reconsider sharing personal information. By revealing details of past data breaches, users are empowered to make informed decisions. Our auto-cookie blocking feature adds another layer of privacy by preventing unwanted tracking from the start."

You can find out more and download the extension for Chrome, Firefox or Edge free from the Malwarebytes site.

Image credit: BrianAJackson/depositphotos.com

