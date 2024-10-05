Save $33.99! Get 'High Performance with Java' for FREE

Building high performance into your applications is key to creating an optimal user experience, although it is not the only consideration for the performant nature of your apps.

High performance applications can lead to cost-effective resource utilization, especially when scalability and cloud computing are involved. They can also provide highly reliable systems that are easier to maintain. High Performance with Java begins by helping you explore the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and understand how to push it to its limits to further optimize your programs.

You’ll take a hands-on approach to go through memory optimization strategies, input/output operations, concurrency, networking, as well as frameworks and libraries focused on performance.

You’ll also learn key strategies and best practices by using industry-relevant examples to architect scalable and resource-efficient applications.

The concluding chapters provide valuable insights on optimizing your Java code when interacting with databases and show you how to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for high performance Java applications.

By the end of this book, you’ll grasp the importance of developing high performance Java applications and gain practical experience in implementing key strategies to help ensure your Java applications perform optimally.

High Performance with Java, from Packt, usually retails for $33.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 16, so act fast.

