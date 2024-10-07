antiX 23.2 launches with Debian 12 base and no systemd for lightweight Linux experience

Linux distribution antiX-23.2, dubbed “Arditi del Popolo,” just hit the scene. If you’re already on antiX-23 or antiX-23.1, don’t sweat it -- no need to reinstall. This update is all about cleaning things up and keeping things running smoothly, staying true to the antiX tradition of avoiding systemd and elogind altogether. It’s perfect for folks who like to keep their systems lightweight and free from those dependencies.

Now, if you’re familiar with antiX, you know it’s got options. antiX-23.2 supports both 32-bit and 64-bit systems and lets you pick between sysVinit and runit. If you’re looking for the whole shebang, the antiX-full version comes in at about 1.8GB and packs in four window managers: IceWM (which is the default), Fluxbox, JWM, and Herbstluftwm. It even includes the full LibreOffice suite, so you’re all set for productivity. And if you’re rocking the 64-bit version, you’ve got a choice of two kernels -- Legacy 5.10 and Modern 6.1.

For those who like to keep things a little lighter, antiX-base clocks in around 1.2GB and has the same window managers but skips the full LibreOffice. Meanwhile, antiX-core (about 520MB) and antiX-net (220MB) are for those of you who want to start fresh and build up your system just the way you like it. And hey, if you’re running on older hardware, you’ll be happy to know that the 32-bit version uses a non-PAE kernel, so it’s got you covered.

Here’s an interesting twist -- if you go with the antiX-23.2_x64-full edition, it defaults to the Modern 6.1 kernel after installation, even if you booted up with the Legacy 5.10 kernel. This version is built on the stable Debian 12 (Bookworm) base but, true to antiX form, it ditches systemd and elogind. You’ve got kernel choices here too: a customized 5.10.224 kernel, plus a customized 6.1.105 kernel for the 64-bit full edition. It’s all about giving you options.

As for software, you’re looking at LibreOffice 4:24.8.2-1 for the full productivity suite, Firefox ESR 128.3.0 for the full edition, and SeaMonkey 2.53.19.1 in the base edition. Claws-Mail is your email option, and CUPS handles the printing. Depending on which version you choose, you’ve got PipeWire/WirePlumber for audio in the full editions and ALSA in the base and core.

antiX-23.2 is loaded with tools and apps, including zzzFM, ROX-Filer, and Midnight Commander for file management. You’ve also got media conversion options like WinFF and Asunder if you’re into tweaking audio and video files. When it comes to getting online, there’s ConnMan, GNOME PPP for the dial-up crowd (if that’s still your thing), and Ceni for wired connections. For editing text, antiX keeps it simple with Geany and Leafpad.

Now, if you’re a fan of customization, antiX has some handy utilities like ISO Snapshot and remaster tools. These are perfect if you want to create your own backup or build a personalized version of the system. And hey, this release also rolls out a few new apps. antiX TV and antiX Radio let you stream TV and radio, while Finder makes searching for files, apps, or web content a breeze. The antiX SAMBA Manager helps with network shares, and they’ve even added a PipeWire equalizer toggle and a tool for adjusting audio “acoustic colors.”

If you’re looking for a lightweight, customizable Linux distro that stays clear of systemd, antiX-23.2 might just be what you’re looking for. It’s all about flexibility and control -- whether you’re running on older hardware or building something unique, antiX gives you plenty to work with. Download it here.

Image credit: zephyr18/depositphotos.com