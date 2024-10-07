Fight, fight, fight! Google vows to fight Epic Games court ruling to protect Android’s open platform and user choice

Google is pushing back against a court decision that forces it to make changes to Android and Google Play, all thanks to Epic Games’ request. The tech giant argues that these changes could mess with user privacy, make it harder for developers to get their apps noticed, and ultimately hurt competition. While these adjustments might seem like a win for Epic, Google says they could have some serious consequences for American consumers, developers, and smartphone makers.

Google points out that this whole situation doesn’t really line up with another court’s ruling that shot down similar claims Epic made against Apple. The company highlights that, unlike iOS, Android has always been an open platform, letting users pick from multiple app stores and even sideload apps. Google says it’s going to appeal this decision and ask the courts to pause these Epic-led changes while the appeal is in progress.

Google lays out its case by saying, first and foremost, that it’s in direct competition with Apple for consumers. If you’ve ever walked into a phone store, you’ve probably noticed Android and iPhone models lined up side by side. The court’s decision wrongly treats Android like it’s in a league of its own, but the reality is that when people choose a smartphone, they’re looking at price, quality, and security – and both Android and iOS are in that mix.

Next, Google explains how it competes directly with Apple for developers, too. Developers only have so much time and money, so they’ve got to decide where to focus their energy: iPhones or Androids. Google spends a lot on tools and training to make sure developers have everything they need to prioritize Android – just like Apple does for iOS.

Finally, Google points to the openness of Android and how developers have all kinds of ways to distribute their apps. Unlike iOS, where you’re stuck with the App Store, Android lets developers pick and choose how they want to get their apps out there. Google says most Android phones come with at least two app stores preloaded, and developers can even offer their apps straight from their own websites. They use Epic’s own Fortnite as an example – Epic made it available through the Samsung Galaxy Store, sideloading, and the Epic Games Store, all without using Google Play.

Google makes the case that Android has always given people choices, kept prices down, and made smartphones accessible. It believes the court’s decision and Epic’s demands put all that at risk, making it harder for Android to compete with Apple’s iOS. Google plans to fight this decision and continue advocating for developers, device makers, and all the Android users out there.

Image credit: quietbits / Shutterstock