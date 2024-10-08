Enterprise CISOs worry about losing their job after a breach

A new survey, which polled 200 CISOs from companies with annual revenues exceeding $500 million, highlights growing concerns across a number of areas.

The study from Portnox finds worries around the effectiveness of zero trust, the limitations of multi-factor authentication (MFA), and a looming threat to job security amidst an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

Nearly all CISOs (99 percent) are worried about losing their positions if a breach occurs, with a striking 77 percent being very or extremely concerned. This underscores the immense pressure they face in protecting their organizations.

Not so surprising then that 86 percent of CISOs are focused on preventing breaches. However, many concede that their current defenses may not be enough to withstand today’s advanced threats.

While MFA has become a cornerstone of many organizations' security strategies, 85 percent of CISOs express concerns that it’s not keeping up with increasingly sophisticated attacks. Common issues include password fatigue, insider threats, and phishing exploits.

Passwordless authentication is the agreed method for stronger security, but only seven percent of organizations have fully implemented it, citing cost, complexity, and employee resistance as key barriers.

Interestingly 100 percent of those surveyed agree that zero trust network access (ZTNA) has not fully lived up to its promise, with many organizations still in the early stages of adoption.

"CISOs today are under immense pressure to do more with less, while the stakes have never been higher," says Denny LeCompte, CEO of Portnox. "The survey results underscore a clear reality: security leaders need tools that not only protect their organizations but also provide peace of mind in an increasingly hostile environment."

Other worries include compliance, as regulations like NIS2 loom, 90 percent of CISOs feel overwhelmed by constantly shifting compliance demands, making it difficult to ensure they’re always up to date.

Also 58 percent of CISOs unsure whether their cyber insurance policies adequately cover critical threats such as supply chain attacks, many organizations are left exposed to potentially devastating risks.

You can get the full CISO Perspectives For 2025 report on the Portnox site.

Image credit: ArturVerkhovetskiy/depositphotos.com