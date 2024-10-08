New tool helps enterprises identify credential risk

Though organizations and their users have greatly benefited from hybrid environments and SaaS applications, dispersed workforces have also created unforeseen risks that are increasingly difficult to secure.

The average enterprise user has more than 50 passwords not protected by single sign-on (SSO), each representing a point of risk if not properly monitored and secured.

To address this problem Dashlane has released a new web extension called Credential Risk Detection that continuously monitors and detects at-risk credential activity in real-time across the workforce, whether employees use a password manager or not.

"Password management that is too cumbersome is often seen by users as a barrier to getting their job done, and so they turn to what's easiest, rather than what's secure. And so, businesses continue to struggle to effectively manage credential risk across their workforce, creating blind spots and leaving themselves vulnerable to credential-based attacks," says John Bennett, Dashlane's CEO. "Dashlane is laying a new path forward for credential security that goes beyond traditional password management into proactive protection -- one that doesn't rely on whether the user themselves is using a password manager, and helps get unengaged users engaged."

Although passwords are neither accessible nor viewable to anyone but users the tool allows enterprises gain complete visibility into the use of previously undetected weak or compromised passwords for signing into corporate applications across managed devices, whether the user is active on Dashlane or not.

Admins can obtain a deeper understanding of their organization's credential risks, and whether or not employees are actively using a password manager. They can also get insights into employee password practices across the organization. Detailed reports highlight employees using at-risk passwords, enabling enterprises to identify vulnerable groups and take proactive measures.

The company has also announced the general availability of Dashlane Nudges, which automates credential risk response by sending targeted alerts to employees via enterprise communications channels such as Slack.

You can find out more and start a free trial on the Dashlane site.

Image credit: IgorVetushko/depositphotos.com