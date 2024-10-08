SOUNDPEATS launches Air5 wireless earbuds with advanced audio features at a budget-friendly price

SOUNDPEATS has introduced the Air5 wireless earbuds, the latest addition to its "Air" series, which features dual certifications for both Snapdragon Sound and Hi-Res Audio. These earbuds aim to provide quality audio performance, enhanced connectivity, and multi-level noise cancellation without the premium price tag. Alongside the Air5, SOUNDPEATS has also launched the Breezy open-ear earbuds as a more affordable option.

The Air5 includes a 13mm dynamic driver for an immersive listening experience, delivering clear audio even in noisy surroundings. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures a stable connection, with the added convenience of multi-point connectivity to link multiple devices at once.

The Air5 also features three adaptive noise-canceling modes, adjusting automatically based on the environment and fit of the earbuds. Additionally, 3MIC AI noise reduction and wind resistance help improve the clarity of phone calls.

With a battery life of up to 30 hours when used with the charging case and six hours per session, the Air5 is designed for long-lasting use. The earbuds also offer a low-latency mode, which could appeal to those looking for better synchronization between audio and video.

Users can customize their listening experience using the PeatsAudio app, which allows adjustments to EQ, touch controls, and noise cancellation settings. The earbuds are lightweight, at just 3.8g per earbud, and come in four colors: black, white, beige, and purple.

For those looking for a more affordable alternative, the Breezy open-ear earbuds offer a 12mm dual-magnet dynamic driver and Bluetooth 5.4 technology. These earbuds are designed for comfort with a lightweight, open-ear design and offer up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and 40 hours total with the charging case.

Both the Air5 and Breezy earbuds are currently available on Amazon, with discounted prices during Prime Big Deal Days from October 8 to October 20. The Air5 is priced at $53.99 (down from $89.99), and the Breezy is available for $27.99 (regularly $39.99).

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.