Tronsmart launches Mirtune H1: A compact portable Bluetooth speaker

Tronsmart has launched its newest portable speaker, the Mirtune H1, and it is so cute! Despite its small and lightweight design, the Mirtune H1 offers surprisingly powerful sound, making it versatile for use indoors and outside.

It comes with an integrated carabiner, so you can easily attach it to your backpack or belt, making it an easy carry for any adventure. With up to 20 hours of battery life, the Mirtune H1 can keep your music playing all day long.

Weighing just 260 grams, the Mirtune H1 is easy to hold and carry, but it doesn’t compromise on delivering full, clear audio with punchy bass, even in open spaces. It’s built with durable, rust-resistant materials to handle outdoor conditions, making it a solid choice for hiking, camping, or just spending time outside.

The Mirtune H1 is also designed to handle water, thanks to its IPX7 waterproof rating. Whether it’s splashes by the pool, rain during a hike, or a quick dip in water, this speaker can handle it. Its rugged exterior, featuring a fabric front and rubberized back, ensures that it can endure bumps and drops during use. Whether at the beach, by the pool, or on a trail, the Mirtune H1 is designed to provide reliable sound wherever you go.

For those who enjoy customizing their sound, the Mirtune H1 offers options through the Tronsmart app. Users can choose from five EQ presets or manually adjust the bass, mids, and treble levels to match their preferences. The speaker also supports pairing with another Mirtune H1 for stereo sound, giving you an enhanced listening experience. With a built-in microphone, you can take hands-free calls and use voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant directly through the speaker for convenience.

Available in two colors -- Steel Blue and Matte Black -- the Mirtune H1 is designed for those who want flexibility and portability. It is available starting today for $29.99. For a limited time, customers can receive a $5 discount when purchasing through Amazon here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.