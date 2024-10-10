Qualys launches cloud-based risk operations center

Organizations are facing an ever-growing volume of risk alerts spread across multiple, disconnected top-10 dashboards. This fragmented view can result in conflicting analyses, duplicate work, missed threats, and strategies that fail to fully protect the organization.

Cloud-based security firm Qualys is addressing this with the launch of a new Risk Operations Center (ROC) with Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM) that enables CISOs and business leaders to manage cybersecurity risks in real time, transforming fragmented, siloed data into actionable insights that align cyber risk operations with business priorities.

Enterprises are able to measure their TruRisk score, by aggregating and unifying dispersed risk factors -- such as vulnerabilities, security postures, asset exposures, and identities -- generated by their security toolset across the full stack of cloud, on-premises, or third-party applications. This data is correlated with over 25 threat intelligence sources and business context to precisely highlight key risk exposure indicators, enabling proactive risk management for business entities, processes or applications.

"Organizations need an accurate diagnosis of their risk, including both IT and security data, in a unified view," says Scott Woodgate, general manager of Microsoft Security. "Qualys Enterprise TruRisk now integrates with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint vulnerability and device data to make this possible."

ETM also allows teams to recognize the contribution of risk factors produced by individual cybersecurity tools, toward overall enterprise-wide TruRisk scores impacting the business, to justify cybersecurity tool investment and better prioritization. In addition it supports rule-based integrations with ITSM tools, such as ServiceNow and JIRA, to automatically assign prioritized tickets of unified exposures to the right remediation teams and orchestrate active remediation through integrated zero-trust, firewalled solutions to rapidly reduce risk, which helps reduce time to communicate and mean time to remediation.

"On its 25th anniversary, Qualys continues its never-ending innovation journey by again disrupting the cybersecurity market with the introduction of the Risk Operations Center (ROC)," says Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "The ROC delivered by Qualys ETM transforms proactive cybersecurity, empowering organizations to operationalize their risk management process in a single platform, and revolutionizing the way customers measure, communicate and eliminate risk, irrespective of which cyber tools they employ."

You can find out more on the Qualys blog and there's a video overview below.

Image credit: Elnur_/depositphotos.com