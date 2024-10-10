The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

While Microsoft’s newest operating system continues to frustrate users with its limitations and updates, Ubuntu has been quietly improving. The latest release, Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole”, is the best version yet, giving users a new Linux alternative to Windows 11 that combines cutting-edge technology with enhanced security features. Ubuntu 24.10 (download here), brings the latest Linux kernel, GNOME 47 desktop environment, and improved security tools, making it a serious contender for those considering a shift away from Microsoft’s ecosystem.

This release includes Linux kernel 6.11, which supports the latest hardware and allows for smoother integration with future updates. By adopting this newer kernel, Canonical aims to stay ahead in supporting a wide range of hardware configurations, ensuring compatibility and performance for both desktop and server users. For those running systems on Dell’s Ubuntu-powered PCs, the move promises quicker updates and better support, which is especially beneficial for enterprise deployments.

SEE ALSO: It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

One standout feature is the new permissions prompting system, designed for privacy-focused users who want greater control over how their applications interact with their data. Ubuntu 24.10 introduces this as an experimental feature, allowing users to manage snap permissions and decide what access apps have to their system. This fine-tuned control aims to provide more transparency and security, making Ubuntu an appealing choice for users who value privacy.

The GNOME 47 desktop environment is another highlight, bringing smoother performance and user experience improvements. For users with NVIDIA hardware, Ubuntu now defaults to Wayland, utilizing open-source NVIDIA 560 modules for supported systems. This is particularly beneficial for gamers, as compatibility improvements for the Steam snap and low-latency settings optimized for gaming performance aim to make Ubuntu a viable platform for gaming.

Canonical has also marked Ubuntu’s 20th anniversary with special features in Ubuntu 24.10, including nostalgic wallpapers, a throwback ‘warty brown’ color option, and the return of the original startup sound. It’s a nod to the past while pushing forward with the latest technologies and user experience enhancements.

Security remains a major focus with this release. Ubuntu 24.10 introduces OpenVEX and OSV formats for vulnerability reporting, helping users and developers manage software risks more effectively. Canonical’s partnership with industry leaders like Google ensures that the platform aligns with modern standards for open-source security, benefiting those who deploy and manage Ubuntu in various environments.

The new release also enhances software management with improved security for Personal Package Archives (PPAs) and strengthened signatures for repositories, which add an extra layer of security when installing software. Additionally, command-line improvements in the APT package manager make it simpler for users to track changes and manage their systems with clarity.

For developers, Ubuntu 24.10 offers updated toolchains for popular languages, including Python, Rust, and Java. Notably, the OpenJDK packages for Java are now TCK-certified, providing assurance that Ubuntu’s Java environment is compliant with industry standards. The release also includes Valkey, a new key/value data store that supports a variety of workloads, making Ubuntu an even more versatile platform for developers working on enterprise applications.

Ubuntu 24.10 is available now for free download. Whether you’re a developer, a gamer, or someone looking for a stable, secure desktop alternative to Windows 11, Ubuntu 24.10 provides plenty of reasons to give it a try.

Image Credit: Edhardream / Dreamstime.com