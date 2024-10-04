It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

Let’s be honest. Too many of us use Windows 11 out of habit and convenience, not because it’s any good. If you’ve been thinking about leaving Microsoft’s OS for a while now but aren’t sure where to go for your next step, we have the answer.

Nitrux offers a smoother, more streamlined OS experience without the bloat. This Linux OS is built on a lightweight foundation and offers a stylish system tailored for modern users. With its unique NX Desktop, the OS is fast, responsive, and provides a visually appealing interface, making it a compelling alternative for those tired of Windows’ sluggish updates and resource-heavy performance.

Nitrux 3.7.0 is the latest version. Built on the Liquorix kernel version 6.10.12-1 and the updated Debian base snapshot, it comes with a variety of updates, bug fixes, and performance improvements, making it an ideal Linux distro for users looking to switch from Microsoft's buggy OS.

Firefox has been updated to version 130.0, offering users the latest in web browsing technology, security enhancements, and performance improvements. The MESA 3D Graphics Library has been updated to version 24.2.3, improving support for modern graphics hardware and upgrading the overall performance of graphical apps. The Nitrux Update Tool System has also been upgraded to version 2.1.7, delivering a smoother update experience for users.

In terms of desktop configuration, unused shortcuts have been removed from kglobalshortcuts, cleaning up the user experience. The default configuration now uses the fcitx5 Wayland launcher to start it, and the code that previously forced a restart of fcitx5 has been removed from the desktop configuration. If, as a Windows user, you don’t know what that means, don’t worry -- you don’t need to.

Nitrux continues to be an excellent choice for users moving away from Windows 11, offering a modern, user-friendly Linux experience. The desktop environment provides a familiar interface for Windows users, and the use of AppImages simplifies software installation. The performance tuning offered by the Liquorix kernel promises a faster and more responsive system too.

Download Nitrux 3.7.0 here. You can run it as a live OS, which will give you the chance to try it out before giving Windows 11 the boot for good.