Lenovo unveils ThinkSmart Core Gen 2, its Windows 11 IoT-powered AI video conferencing solution

Lenovo has announced the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2, an AI-optimized compute device designed specifically for video conferencing systems. This latest offering from the tech giant features the Intel Core Ultra processor with integrated NPU, making it capable of handling AI-intensive meeting room workloads. As hybrid work environments evolve, Lenovo positions the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 as a solution for smarter, more efficient collaboration.

Lenovo’s vision of “Smarter AI for All” is evident in this new product. AI-driven enhancements, such as predictive capabilities and real-time analytics, aim to boost productivity and improve team dynamics. This will allow IT managers to automate more complex tasks, from maintenance to monitoring, ultimately reducing their workload.

Powered by Windows 11 IoT, the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 integrates seamlessly with collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, offering features such as auto voice detection, intelligent framing, and meeting summaries. Its energy-efficient design offers up to 40 percent lower power consumption than its predecessor, ensuring the device is both powerful and eco-friendly.

The ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 Full Room Kit also includes the ThinkSmart Bar 180, offering intelligent speaker functionality for enhanced audio in meetings. Lenovo’s emphasis on security is highlighted with hardware-based protections through the Intel vPro platform, alongside automatic Windows 11 security updates.

Specifications are below.

Feature Details Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor on Intel vPro platform

Intel Core Ultra 5 135H processor on Intel vPro platform Operating System Windows 11 IoT Enterprise GAC Memory 16GB (Dual-Channel) DDR5 5600MHz SODIMM

32GB (Dual-Channel) DDR5 5600MHz SODIMM Storage 256GB PCIe TLC SSD Graphics Intel Arc graphics Security TPM 2.0

Kensington MiniSaver lock slot

Removable Cable Management Ports 1x HDMI Ingest

2x HDMI-Out

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1x USB-A 2.0

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

1x USB-C Ingest

1x Standard Think Power WiFi WLAN 802.11 AC (2x2) Bluetooth Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) 5.0 Dimensions (WxDxH) 185 x 220 x 38 mm/7.28 x 8.66 x 1.50 in (with cable management)

185 x 140 x 38 mm/7.28 x 5.51 x 1.50 in (without cable management) Weight 1.01 kg/2.23 lbs (with cable management)

0.86 kg/ 1.90 lbs (without cable management) Manageability ThinkSmart Manager

Pricing for the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 starts at $2,900, with availability expected by the end of 2024.