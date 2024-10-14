Lenovo unveils ThinkSmart Core Gen 2, its Windows 11 IoT-powered AI video conferencing solution
Lenovo has announced the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2, an AI-optimized compute device designed specifically for video conferencing systems. This latest offering from the tech giant features the Intel Core Ultra processor with integrated NPU, making it capable of handling AI-intensive meeting room workloads. As hybrid work environments evolve, Lenovo positions the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 as a solution for smarter, more efficient collaboration.
Lenovo’s vision of “Smarter AI for All” is evident in this new product. AI-driven enhancements, such as predictive capabilities and real-time analytics, aim to boost productivity and improve team dynamics. This will allow IT managers to automate more complex tasks, from maintenance to monitoring, ultimately reducing their workload.
Powered by Windows 11 IoT, the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 integrates seamlessly with collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, offering features such as auto voice detection, intelligent framing, and meeting summaries. Its energy-efficient design offers up to 40 percent lower power consumption than its predecessor, ensuring the device is both powerful and eco-friendly.
The ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 Full Room Kit also includes the ThinkSmart Bar 180, offering intelligent speaker functionality for enhanced audio in meetings. Lenovo’s emphasis on security is highlighted with hardware-based protections through the Intel vPro platform, alongside automatic Windows 11 security updates.
Specifications are below.
|Feature
|Details
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor on Intel vPro platform
Intel Core Ultra 5 135H processor on Intel vPro platform
|Operating System
|Windows 11 IoT Enterprise GAC
|Memory
|16GB (Dual-Channel) DDR5 5600MHz SODIMM
32GB (Dual-Channel) DDR5 5600MHz SODIMM
|Storage
|256GB PCIe TLC SSD
|Graphics
|Intel Arc graphics
|Security
|TPM 2.0
Kensington MiniSaver lock slot
Removable Cable Management
|Ports
|1x HDMI Ingest
2x HDMI-Out
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
1x USB-A 2.0
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2
1x USB-C Ingest
1x Standard Think Power
|WiFi
|WLAN 802.11 AC (2x2)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) 5.0
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|185 x 220 x 38 mm/7.28 x 8.66 x 1.50 in (with cable management)
185 x 140 x 38 mm/7.28 x 5.51 x 1.50 in (without cable management)
|Weight
|1.01 kg/2.23 lbs (with cable management)
0.86 kg/ 1.90 lbs (without cable management)
|Manageability
|ThinkSmart Manager
Pricing for the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 starts at $2,900, with availability expected by the end of 2024.