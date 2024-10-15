ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite launches exclusively for HVAC professionals

ecobee has announced the new ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite, a device designed specifically for HVAC professionals. This thermostat is available exclusively through Pro distribution channels, and its ease of installation, durability, and reliability are key selling points. Unlike some other smart thermostats, the Smart Thermostat Lite is hardwired, removing the need for charging or secondary power sources.

According to ecobee, the Smart Thermostat Lite was developed with input from HVAC professionals and builds upon previous generations of ecobee products. The thermostat is compatible with most HVAC systems, including multi-stage heating and cooling systems, radiant heating, and dual-fuel setups. It also supports additional accessories such as humidifiers and dehumidifiers. Even for homes without a C-wire, the Smart Thermostat Lite can be adapted using the ecobee Power Extender Kit.

The Smart Thermostat Lite boasts ENERGY STAR certification and promises energy savings of up to 23 percent. It automatically adjusts to users’ routines, optimizing comfort and energy efficiency. Its intuitive touch-screen interface and compatibility with Android and iOS mobile devices allow users to manage their home comfort through the ecobee app, which is highly rated in the Apple and Google app stores. It also integrates with popular smart home systems, including Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Alarm.com.

HVAC professionals can use a Pro PIN system during installation, which displays their contact information on the thermostat’s screen and enables email notifications for future service needs. ecobee backs the product with a 5-year warranty for professionally installed units and provides a dedicated Pro support line.

The ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite and Power Extender Kit are now available through distributors.