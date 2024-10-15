Ready to leave Windows 11? Solus Linux 4.6 is the gorgeous alternative you deserve

The Solus team has officially launched Solus 4.6 “Convergence,” offering a refreshed Linux experience that brings desktop environment updates, kernel improvements, and enhanced hardware support. For those looking for an alternative to Windows 11, Solus 4.6 provides a compelling option, especially for users interested in performance, customization, and open-source software.

In this release, Solus includes updated ISOs with file names that now reflect the release channel and the date of generation. The OS continues to offer popular default applications, such as Firefox 131.0.3, LibreOffice 24.2.5.2, and Thunderbird 128.3.1, ensuring users have the essential tools out of the box. For multimedia, Budgie and GNOME editions come with Rhythmbox for audio and Celluloid for video playback, while XFCE features Parole and Plasma opts for Elisa and Haruna.

One of the key technical changes in Solus 4.6 is the progression of the Usr-Merge project, bringing it in line with compatibility efforts by distributions like Fedora. This merge is now part of all updated systems and fresh installations, helping to ensure future systemd compatibility.

Solus also supports software management flexibility, with its default Solus Software Center complemented by experimental support for GNOME Software and KDE Discover. Both offer users the ability to manage Flatpak packages with Flathub configured by default, making it easier to install third-party applications.

This release features the Linux kernel 6.10.13, along with an LTS option at 6.6.54, providing choices for both cutting-edge and long-term stability. The system also includes Mesa 24.2.3, which improves graphics performance through enhanced Vulkan support, making Solus a strong option for gaming and multimedia tasks.

The Budgie desktop has been updated to version 10.9.2, bringing minor improvements to the stable and polished experience the desktop is known for. As GNOME apps have transitioned to GTK 4, Solus has moved to XApps to maintain a consistent user experience, replacing several GNOME applications with XReader, XViewer, and Engrampa in the Budgie edition.

Solus 4.6 GNOME Edition comes with GNOME 46.5, which includes global search, enhanced file management, OneDrive integration, and RDP support. For those looking for a modern desktop environment with seamless cloud integration, the GNOME edition is a solid alternative to Windows 11.

Meanwhile, the Plasma edition introduces Plasma 6, providing the latest KDE desktop environment. Plasma remains a popular choice for users who prefer extensive customization and Wayland support, making it an appealing option for those seeking an alternative to Windows.

Solus also continues to offer the XFCE desktop, though it is still labeled as a beta experience. It comes with XFCE 4.18 and other lightweight applications like Mousepad and Whiskermenu, catering to users who want a more streamlined, resource-efficient environment.

There are a few known issues, such as a requirement to create a kwallet key file before network use on the Plasma ISO, and users running proprietary NVIDIA drivers may encounter issues with the Linux 6.10 kernel. Virtual machine users may also see occasional boot problems with the GNOME edition.

Solus 4.6 Convergence looks to be an excellent choice for users looking to move away from Windows 11. It offers a combination of up-to-date software, customizable desktops, and the benefits of the Linux ecosystem, all while being backed by a user-friendly package management system. Download an ISO here.