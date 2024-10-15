Ubuntu Linux 25.04 is called Plucky Puffin

Canonical took to Twitter today to announce the name of its next Ubuntu release: Plucky Puffin. Sticking with its tradition of alliterative animal names, this moniker for Ubuntu 25.04 joins the ranks of past versions like Groovy Gorilla and Jammy Jellyfish. While no specific details have been shared yet regarding what features or improvements Plucky Puffin will bring, the name alone is enough to generate buzz among Linux enthusiasts.

Ubuntu has consistently delivered updates that focus on performance enhancements, security improvements, and new features. With each release, Canonical strives to make Ubuntu more accessible and powerful for both casual users and enterprise environments. However, it will be interesting to see if Plucky Puffin offers any major new developments or simply improves existing features. The Linux community will undoubtedly be watching closely for any signs of innovation.

While Ubuntu updates are always a hot topic, one question that remains is whether these incremental improvements will truly change the user experience. Fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements from Canonical, but the reveal of Plucky Puffin’s name is sure to keep the community talking.

Image Credit: ID 320768624 © Jeremy CampbellDreamstime.com

