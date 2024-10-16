AI outpaces ability to secure data

The rush to embrace AI, especially generative AI and large language models, has outpaced most organizations' ability to keep their data safe and effectively enforce security protocols according to a new report.

The study from Swimlane shows 74 percent of cybersecurity decision-makers are aware of sensitive data being input into public AI models despite 70 percent having established protocols in place.

"There's no doubt that AI is reshaping cybersecurity as we know it, and its impact reaches far beyond the digital sphere," says Cody Cornell, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Swimlane. "The fact that 74 percent of respondents view AI-generated misinformation as a significant threat to the US, particularly with the 2024 elections approaching, underscores the complex challenges ahead. While AI offers tremendous benefits in improving security and efficiency, it's crucial that we approach its use responsibly, balancing innovation with the potential risks to both organizations and society."

Only 28 percent of respondents believe government should bear the primary responsibility for setting and enforcing guidelines. At the same time, almost half (46 percent) of respondents say the company that developed the AI should be held primarily responsible for the consequences when AI systems cause harm.

There's concern over AI hype too, 76 percent of respondents believe the current market is saturated with it. This overload of AI-centric messaging is taking its toll, with 55 percent of respondents saying they are starting to feel fatigued by the constant focus on AI.

A significant 86 percent of organizations report that experience with AI and machine learning (ML) technologies significantly influences their hiring decisions. The majority of organizations (89 percent) also report that the use of GenAI and LLMs has improved productivity and efficiency for their cybersecurity teams. This shift has led to 33 percent of organizations planning to allocate more than 30 percent of their 2025 cybersecurity budgets to AI-powered or AI-enhanced solutions.

"Effective use of AI is no longer a luxury -- it's a necessity," says Michael Lyborg, CISO at Swimlane. "By automating routine tasks and boosting threat detection, AI enables cybersecurity professionals to tackle more complex challenges head-on. Organizations that embrace AI strengthen their defenses and regain time for proactive threat hunting. As we navigate these turbulent waters, it's vital that we implement AI thoughtfully to enhance security and uphold public trust."

The full report is available from the Swimlane site.

Image credit: IgorVetushko/depositphotos.com