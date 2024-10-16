Samsung unveils industry’s first 24Gb GDDR7 DRAM for AI and advanced computing

Samsung has introduced the first-ever 24Gb GDDR7 DRAM, designed to offer high capacity and speeds exceeding 40Gbps. This new memory aims to support a range of applications, including AI computing, data centers, gaming consoles, and autonomous driving technologies.

Validation of the GDDR7 with major GPU customers is set to begin this year, with production expected to start early next year. Samsung’s use of three-level Pulse-Amplitude Modulation (PAM3) signaling contributes to a 25 percent speed improvement over previous versions, and the memory’s performance can reach up to 42.5Gbps in ideal conditions.

The company has also focused on power efficiency, implementing methods like clock control management and dual VDD design, which have helped reduce power consumption by over 30 percent.

Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos

