Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-seventeen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft ended support for Windows 11 version 22H2 Home and Pro this month. No more updates for the version, but updates are available to newer versions. There are bypasses available for devices that do not meet the official system requirements.

Advanced Renamer

Advanced Renamer is a powerful renaming tool for Windows. Its main purpose is the bulk-renaming of multiple files. It supports data sources such as tags for music files, but you may also define renaming rules entirely manually.

ColorCatcher

ColorCatcher is a free tool that allows you to extract color information from any point on the screen.

Just click anywhere on the screen after selecting "click and pick" in the interface to get all the color information about the selected pixel that you'd ever need.

Custom Folder

Custom Folder is another free app. It allows you to customize folders in Windows with colors and icons. This makes it easier to distinguish important folders from the rest.

