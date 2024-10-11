Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-sixteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released Windows 11, version 24H2 and ended support for version 22H2 on this patch day. Upgrades to the latest version are available. If you run Windows 11 on incompatible hardware, check out this guide on installing the latest version.

SEE ALSO: The best Windows tweaking and customization tools on GitHub [Part 1]

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Charmy: Hot Corners for Windows

Charmy is a free app that you may use to add certain actions to the corners of the screen. These are rather limited in the version, but allow you to open Start, the Task Manager, Quick Settings, or Search.

Options to add custom actions, e.g., launching a program, are not supported right now.

Docs+

Docs+ is a free document editing software for Windows. It supports major formats, including popular Word formats, ODT, and EPUB.

WhyNotWin11

WhyNotWin11 is an open source tool for Windows that checks if the PC is compatible with Windows 11's system requirements.

Windows 11 users may run it to check if their devices are compatible with certain features of the operating system.