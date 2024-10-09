Still running Windows 11 22H2? No more security fixes from Microsoft for you!

Following the launch of Windows 11 24H2, this week marks the release of the final updates for various other versions of Windows. This means that anyone who has yet to upgrade from Windows 11 22H2 will not receive any more security updates.

There are numerous editions of Windows 11 affected by the end-of-service, specifically Windows 11 Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations and SE. The same is true for Windows 11 21H2 Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise, none of which will receive further updates. So, what does this mean for users?

In the release notes for the KB5044285 which was made available yesterday for October’s Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has included an End of Service notice: “Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, version 22H2 are at end of service today, October 8, 2024. They will no longer receive any updates. To continue receiving security and non-security updates after October 8, 2024, we recommend that you update to the latest version of Windows”.

It is not in anyone’s interest to remain on an unsupported version of Windows 11, so Microsoft has been pushing for people to upgrade for quite some time. The company, understandably, sees it as so important that it has implemented a controversial system of forced upgrades:

The October 2024 security update is the last update available for these editions. After today, devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats. To help keep you protected and productive, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 11 Home and Pro devices that are not managed by IT departments when these are nearing end of servicing.

It is possible to manually check for updates to be upgraded to Windows 11 24H2 ahead of a forced update, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the known issues as it is an update that is not without its share of problems.

Image credit: rokas91 / depositphotos