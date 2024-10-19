Western Digital celebrates 20 years of My Passport with a special edition drive

No Comments

Western Digital has been helping people store their digital lives on the go for two decades. To mark the 20th anniversary of its popular My Passport drive, the company has released a special edition - the My Passport Ultra, 20th Emerald Anniversary Edition. First launched in 2004, the My Passport drive has become a trusted solution for portable data storage, now boasting capacities as large as 6TB, a major leap from the original 40GB model.

This special edition drive sports a beautiful emerald color, which Western Digital says symbolizes loyalty, peace, and security. It’s not just about looks, though. The My Passport Ultra continues the company’s tradition of durability and reliability, offering a sleek anodized metal enclosure for extra protection. It works right out of the box with Windows, Mac, and even mobile devices, making it a versatile choice for today’s tech-savvy users.

In terms of capacity, users can store up to 6TB of data, which translates into millions of photos or thousands of hours of HD video. Western Digital has sold around 130 million My Passport drives since the product’s debut. Whether you’re backing up precious memories or vital work documents, this special edition delivers peace of mind with 256-bit AES hardware encryption and password protection.

With a starting price of $89.99 for the 2TB model and $199.99 for the 6TB version, the My Passport Ultra, 20th Emerald Anniversary Edition, is available now through Western Digital’s online store here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Western Digital celebrates 20 years of My Passport with a special edition drive

Are we starting to give up on cyber hygiene?

Cyber resilience vs. cybersecurity: Which is more critical?

Maximizing Microsoft Copilot's potential: The critical role of tenant consolidation

Save $25.99! Get 'Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Fundamentals' for FREE

Microsoft Office 2024 unveils new Fluent design, updates apps to match latest Microsoft 365 release

Best Windows apps this week

Most Commented Stories

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

125 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

35 Comments

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

30 Comments

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

28 Comments

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

9 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

9 Comments

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

7 Comments

Amazon unveils first-ever color Kindle in new lineup, along with faster Paperwhite and AI-powered Scribe

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.