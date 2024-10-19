Western Digital celebrates 20 years of My Passport with a special edition drive

Western Digital has been helping people store their digital lives on the go for two decades. To mark the 20th anniversary of its popular My Passport drive, the company has released a special edition - the My Passport Ultra, 20th Emerald Anniversary Edition. First launched in 2004, the My Passport drive has become a trusted solution for portable data storage, now boasting capacities as large as 6TB, a major leap from the original 40GB model.

This special edition drive sports a beautiful emerald color, which Western Digital says symbolizes loyalty, peace, and security. It’s not just about looks, though. The My Passport Ultra continues the company’s tradition of durability and reliability, offering a sleek anodized metal enclosure for extra protection. It works right out of the box with Windows, Mac, and even mobile devices, making it a versatile choice for today’s tech-savvy users.

In terms of capacity, users can store up to 6TB of data, which translates into millions of photos or thousands of hours of HD video. Western Digital has sold around 130 million My Passport drives since the product’s debut. Whether you’re backing up precious memories or vital work documents, this special edition delivers peace of mind with 256-bit AES hardware encryption and password protection.

With a starting price of $89.99 for the 2TB model and $199.99 for the 6TB version, the My Passport Ultra, 20th Emerald Anniversary Edition, is available now through Western Digital’s online store here.