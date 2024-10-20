PorteuX Linux 1.7 released with smaller ISOs and performance optimizations

PorteuX 1.7 has been released, bringing various updates and optimizations to the lightweight Linux distribution. One of the key highlights of this release is the reduced size of the ISOs compared to previous versions, thanks to numerous optimizations that aim to enhance overall performance and stability.

Several fixes have been made, including addressing issues with the run-pipewire and gui-cheatcode-loader scripts, which previously ran indefinitely in the background. The release also resolves problems with LXDE freezing when dragging files from Engrampa over the file manager’s side panel and fixes a notification bug related to ‘sticky keys’ in Xfce 4.18.

In terms of performance, the PorteuX team has refined the kernel configuration, stripping out unnecessary debug features to reduce size while maintaining functionality. Compiler flags for both GCC and Clang have been improved to enable Link-Time Optimization (LTO) where possible, resulting in smaller and more efficient binaries.

The Xfce 4.18 desktop environment has received several adjustments, including window tiling when dragging to the screen edge and a faster panel hide/show delay of 10 milliseconds. Many core modules and scripts have also been streamlined to optimize system resources.

PorteuX 1.7 introduces updates to major components, including the Linux kernel, which has been upgraded to version 6.11.4, GNOME to version 47.1, and KDE to version 6.2.1. Additionally, several packages have been recompiled with Clang, such as GTK+3, libjxl, transmission, and ffmpeg, to reduce binary sizes. Various outdated services and packages have been removed to further improve system efficiency.

Overall, this release continues PorteuX’s focus on providing a lean, optimized Linux experience while staying current with major updates in the Linux ecosystem. The distribution remains freely available for download here.

Image Credit: Jaroslav Machacek / Shutterstock

