Microsoft upgrades Xbox Wireless Headset with Dolby Atmos and better battery life

Microsoft has updated its Xbox Wireless Headset, bringing some nice enhancements for gamers looking to upgrade their audio experience. One of the most biggest changes is the addition of Dolby Atmos, a feature that aims to provide immersive, spatial audio for more precise sound in gaming environments. The updated headset also features improved battery life, now offering up to 20 hours of playtime, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 for better connectivity across devices.

The new model comes with support for Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS Headphone:X, offering a variety of spatial audio options. Microsoft says that this technology allows for clearer sound separation, making it easier to hear key details in games, whether it’s enemy footsteps or subtle environmental sounds.

In terms of communication, Microsoft has upgraded the microphone with features like auto-mute and voice isolation to help reduce background noise during conversations. Direct pairing with Xbox consoles, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 support for PC and mobile devices, aims to make switching between platforms more seamless. The use of Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 technology is also intended to deliver low-latency wireless connectivity.

Comfort remains a priority in the design, with an adjustable headband and cushioned earcups meant to support longer gaming sessions. The headset’s all-black design is understated and functional, aiming to fit in with most gaming setups. Microsoft also highlights that the on-ear controls make it easier to adjust audio levels without interrupting gameplay. For those who want more control, the Xbox Accessories app provides options to customize the headset’s settings.

Priced at $109.99, the new Xbox Wireless Headset is available here now in select markets.