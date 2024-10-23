McAfee and Yahoo News partner to introduce AI-powered deepfake image detection

McAfee has announced a new partnership with Yahoo News, integrating its AI-powered deepfake image detection technology into the platform’s content quality system. This collaboration is designed to help Yahoo News quickly identify images that may have been created or modified using AI, with the goal of maintaining credibility and ensuring that content meets editorial standards.

McAfee’s deepfake image detection tool will flag AI-generated images, which are then reviewed by the Yahoo News editorial standards team. The integration provides a scalable and efficient method to detect manipulated content, offering additional resources to ensure that Yahoo News continues to deliver trusted journalism. This detection is currently being applied to content in the U.S. only.

Matt Sanchez, President and GM of Yahoo Home Ecosystem, stated, “Yahoo News is a destination for credible news and information for more than 190 million people each month and we take the trust of our readers very seriously. We have many resources in place to be sure we are providing the best, most accurate content to users and working with McAfee to implement their innovative deepfake image detection technology gives us the opportunity to continue delivering excellence across our product with incredible scale and efficiency.”

Steve Grobman, McAfee Chief Technology Officer, commented, “Our collaboration with Yahoo News demonstrates the power of AI for good, reinforcing the integrity and value of high-quality news at a crucial time, with two-thirds of Americans expressing concerns about deepfakes.”

The partnership comes at a time when public concern about the authenticity of digital content is growing, particularly as AI-generated images and deepfakes become more widespread. Yahoo News, which attracts hundreds of millions of users each month, aims to offer additional protections through this collaboration, ensuring the continued integrity of its news offerings.

Image credit: Monticello / depositphotos

