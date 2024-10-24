AI expected to be the most important tech in 2025

A new study by the IEEE -- the world's largest technical professional organization -- focuses on on what are likely to be the most important technologies in 2025 along with future technology trends, including expectations for AI's market growth, benefits, uses, and skill sets.

The study surveyed over 350 CIOs, CTOs, IT directors, and other technology leaders in Brazil, China, India, the UK and US at organizations with more than 1,000 employees, it finds that 58 percent believe AI will be the most important tech next year, while 26 percent say cloud computing and 24 percent robotics.

Other important technologies in 2025 include extended reality (XR), including metaverse, augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality (21 percent); industrial internet of things (19 percent); quantum, including quantum computing (17 percent), and electric vehicles/EV charging (17 percent).

However, 91 percent of respondents agree that in 2025 there will be a generative AI 'reckoning' as public fascination and perception shift to a greater understanding of and expectations for, what the technology can and should do -- in terms of accuracy of results, transparency around deepfakes and more.

In terms of adopting GenAI, 33 percent say they are excited and will continue to try generative AI in small projects. 24 percent will continue to find practical uses for generative AI and are seeing some benefits, while 20 percent say generative AI will continue to be a regular part of their work and adds value.

Among the top potential uses for AI 48 percent cite real-time cybersecurity vulnerability identification and attack prevention, 39 percent powering educational activities such as customizing learning, intelligent tutoring systems and university chatbots. 35 percent say it will aid and/or accelerate software development, and 33 percent think it will increase supply chain and warehouse automation efficiencies.

Telecommunications, banking and financial services, and media and entertainment are the top three industries expected to be most influenced by technology in 2025.

Although AI tops the list there's growing recognition of the rise of quantum computing, 35 percent of technologists surveyed expect quantum computing integration and implementation in their company's operations to be started in 2025. 30 percent expect to be fully implemented and 28 percent will be considering implementing quantum computing in 2025. In addition, respondents estimate that 44 percent of businesses will deploy quantum computers in the next three years.

You can read more about the study on the IEEE site.

Image credit: [email protected]/depositphotos.com