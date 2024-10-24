Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5 CUDIMMs to launch with Intel 800 series chipset compatibility

Kingston Technology has just announced the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMMs, designed to take advantage of Intel’s upcoming 800-series chipset. This chipset, formerly known as Arrow Lake, is the first to use Clock Drivers on CUDIMMs. At a speed of 6400MT/s DDR5, JEDEC now requires a Client Clock Driver (CKD) on UDIMMs and SODIMMs, which improves signal integrity. To distinguish these advanced modules, JEDEC has labeled them as CUDIMMs and CSODIMMs.

Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager at Kingston, highlighted the appeal of these new modules: “The introduction of overclockable DDR5 CUDIMM modules allows us to reach a broader range of professionals who demand top-tier performance and want to push the limits of their systems without compromising signal integrity.”

The new Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMMs offer impressive speeds, starting at 8400MT/s, and are available in 24GB and 48GB configurations. These modules, both in RGB and non-RGB versions, are compatible with Intel’s 800-series motherboards but users are encouraged to verify compatibility with the manufacturer’s QVL or Kingston Configurator.

Kingston’s CUDIMM modules have been Intel XMP certified on Intel Z890 motherboards and tested with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. Shipping will begin on November 18, so users eager for next-level performance should mark their calendars.

