iStorage diskAshur3: A solid choice for secure portable storage [Review]

While cloud storage offers convenience and accessibility, it may not always provide the level of security some users require, especially if you have private data that you can’t afford to have fall into the wrong hands. If security is paramount, you should definitely consider a PIN authenticated hardware encrypted portable USB drive like iStorage’s excellent diskAshur3.

Available with HDD and SDD storage in a choice of capacities, diskAshur3 is designed with portability in mind, Measuring just 130mm x 80mm x 20mm, its sleek and sturdy build makes it easy to carry, whether you're traveling for business or managing data on the go. The device is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iPadOS and more. It comes with both USB Type-A and Type-C cables, so you can connect it to most devices. Additionally, a protective carry case is included to keep the drive safe during transport and you get a free one year license of Nero BackItUp and iStorage DriveSecurity.

Robust Security Features

Security is obviously the main feature of the diskAshur3. It utilizes a military-grade FIPS PUB 197 validated AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption algorithm, providing serious protection for your data. The firmware complies with FIPS 140-3 Level 3 standards.

The device requires users to set up an 8-64 digit admin PIN before use, and separate user PINs can be created afterwards for additional security and drive sharing. Pins cannot contain all sequential numbers (12345678) or repeating numbers (11111111). You can use the Shift key to create additional combinations (Shift+1 is treated differently to just 1) if you want your PIN to be even harder crack.

One notable security aspect is the brute force hack defense mechanism. After 10 incorrect PIN attempts, the user PIN is deleted, and access is restricted to the admin PIN. If the admin PIN is also entered incorrectly 10 times, all data on the drive is permanently erased, adding an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access.

User-Friendly Operation

Using the diskAshur3 is straightforward. Simply connect the drive to your computer using the provided USB cables, enter your PIN on the integrated keypad to access your data. Locking the drive is equally simple -- just eject or unplug it, and your data is automatically encrypted again. The device also offers an unattended auto-lock feature, which secures the drive after a set period of inactivity.

The backlit keypad enhances usability in low-light environments, while the wear-resistant epoxy-coated keys prevent the most frequently used digits from becoming visible, adding to the device’s security.

In addition, diskAshur3’s enclosure is built to show any signs of tampering, and users can program a self-destruct PIN that, when entered, permanently deletes all data, PINs, and the encryption key. The drive can be set to a read-only state, preventing any modifications to the stored data. You can install an operating system on the diskAshur3 and boot directly from it, which is something that works really well.

Availability and Pricing

The diskAshur3 is available with an SSD in 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, or 16TB capacities (priced from $215 to $603), or with an HDD in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB or 5TB (from $307 to $4707). I tested the 2TB SSD model. It promises fast transfer read/write speeds of 450MB/s, outpacing the already impressive speeds of the previous diskAshur2 range.

The portable drive comes in a choice of four colors -- Phantom Black, Racing Green, Fiery Red, or my personal favorite, Ocean Blue. The diskAshur3 can be purchased directly from iStorage, as well as through major retailers like Amazon.

If securing your data is a top priority, the iStorage diskAshur3 is definitely worth considering as a dependable and secure portable storage solution.