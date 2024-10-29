Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking Gaming Memory reaches new 6400 MT/s speeds

Crucial has introduced an updated version of its DDR5 Pro Overclocking (OC) Gaming Memory, now featuring speeds of 6400 megatransfers per second (MT/s). These enhanced speeds aim to improve gameplay smoothness and potentially boost frame rates. This release follows the initial DDR5 Pro OC model launched earlier this year, which offered speeds of 6000 MT/s.

With twice the data rate of DDR4 and 25 percent lower latency, the DDR5 Pro OC Gaming Memory is designed for users who prioritize speed and efficiency. Leveraging Micron’s 1ß (1-beta) DRAM node technology, Crucial has focused on balancing performance, quality, and reliability. Additionally, the DDR5 Pro OC Gaming Memory supports both Intel XMP and AMD EXPO standards, giving users broader compatibility across platforms, in contrast to some products that are limited to just one standard.

Crucial positions this memory as suitable not only for gamers but also for creators managing data-intensive tasks like video editing, data analysis, and image rendering. With high bandwidth and low latency, the memory aims to facilitate smooth multitasking across demanding applications.

Available in 16GB modules, the DDR5 Pro OC Gaming Memory features an aluminum heat spreader with an origami-inspired design in black or white. It can be purchased on crucial.com and through various retailers globally.

