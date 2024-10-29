New solution for safe enterprise AI deployment

GenAI is set to drive significant productivity gains, leading to massive economic growth, but enterprises face the challenge of deploying GenAI systems at scale and safely connecting to data systems while ensuring proper controls and governance.

To address this Securiti is releasing Gencore AI, a first of its kind holistic solution to easily and quickly build safe, enterprise-grade GenAI systems, copilots and AI agents.

Gencore AI accelerates GenAI adoption in the enterprise by making it easy to build unstructured and structured data and AI pipelines from hundreds of data systems. The solution automatically learns data controls (like entitlements) in underlying systems and applies them at the AI usage layer, protects AI systems against malicious use, and provides full provenance of the entire AI system.

"Enterprises have easy access to the best AI models, but are unable to effectively utilize them. Why? Enterprise data, which fuels AI, is scattered across a maze of diverse systems, each governed by different native controls," says Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti AI. "Gencore AI breaks the AI hype cycle by accelerating an organization's ability to easily build safe, enterprise AI systems fully leveraging their proprietary data in minutes and, ultimately, unleash the human potential at work."

Gencore AI has a library of connectors and a unique knowledge graph allowing it to build enterprise AI copilots, knowledge systems and apps that combine data from multiple systems. It can ingest and sync unstructured and structured data from any system, including SaaS, IaaS, private clouds, and data lakes and warehouses. It can then turn data into custom embeddings, while retaining associated metadata and load them to a vector database, making enterprise data ready for LLM usage.

The natural language conversation-aware LLM Firewall protects user prompts, responses and data retrievals in AI systems. This helps moderate AI interaction to align with enterprise policies, protect against sensitive data leaks, and prevent attacks like prompt injections and jailbreaking instructions.

You can find out more on the Securiti site.

Image credit: jamesteohart/depositphotos.com