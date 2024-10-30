Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

3 Comments

More than three quarters (77 percent) of IT decision makers say that their organization has a fixed time frame for replacing hardware. 14 percent replace every year, 30 percent every two years and 33 percent every three years.

A survey of 400 US and UK decision makers from Scalable Software suggests this leads to unnecessary upgrades and increased costs and can also have a negative environmental impact.

The 2024 UN Global E-Waste Monitor finds that the generation of e-waste worldwide is rising by 2.6 million tonnes annually, and is predicted to reach 82 million tonnes by 2030.

"There's no reason to send perfectly functional devices to landfill based solely on their age. There are quick and easy steps organizations can take to make a sustainable difference to the planet. By using data, IT leaders can move away from a blanket replacement policy -- creating tailored tech refresh cycles that are both employee-centric and reduce electronic waste," says Mark Cresswell, co-founder of Scalable Software. "Many organizations now have policies on sustainability. An important step towards meeting these goals is being smarter about innovation."

The report suggests Digital Employee Experience (DEX) analytics enables an employee-centric approach that aligns tech refresh cycles to the needs of the employee rather than relying on arbitrary time frames.

"While timely hardware replacement can ensure employees have access to the latest tech, it can contribute to a growing electronic waste problem when devices are replaced unnecessarily," adds Cresswell. "By applying Digital Employee Experience data, ITDMs can implement sustainable practices -- ensuring technology refresh cycles are efficient and sustainable, and most importantly, are aligned with employees' needs."

You can find more about the importance of DEX on the Scalable site.

Image credit: lunamarina/depositphotos.com

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Enterprises increase use of Apple products driven by security and user preference

Apple's new MacBook Pro with M4 chips brings more power and AI smarts

70 percent of DevSecOps professionals can't identify AI source code origins

Lexar launches Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub for mobile video creators

Automated bot attacks surge ahead of US election

Identity system modernization held back by 'technical debt'

ViewSonic launches ColorPro VP2776T-4K with Thunderbolt 4 docking and Pantone validation

Most Commented Stories

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

127 Comments

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

32 Comments

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

32 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

13 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

11 Comments

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

9 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.