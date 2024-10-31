Google has made it easier to boost the performance of Chrome

There are few web browsers that could be described as lightweight and speedy, and Chrome certainly has a lot to do to earn these labels. However, having already done quite a bit to improve the experience in its browser, Google has now further enhanced Chrome’s performance Controls.

Two key features -- Performance Detection and Memory Saver -- have been improved to reduce memory usage, accelerate browsing, and generally make Chrome feel less sluggish.

While some Chrome users may prefer to manually boost performance when things feel slow, the Performance Detection tool can take care of things in one click. Google describes the feature as a way to proactively identify performance issues and offer solutions. To use the feature, just look out for a “Performance issue alert” notification and then click “Fix now” to apply fix whatever Chrome thinks will help.

Google has also improved its memory-freeing tool. The company says:

Memory Saver, which speeds up your browser by freeing up memory from inactive tabs, now offers Moderate, Balanced and Maximum modes. Moderate mode deactivates tabs based on your system's needs. Balanced mode considers both your browsing habits and system needs. And Maximum mode deactivates tabs after you stop using them more quickly than the other two modes. To choose the right one for you, go to the Settings menu in Chrome and select “Performance.”

Google also points out that it is possible to choose different settings for individual sites, giving users the option of boosting the performance of slow pages or ensuring certain others are always kept active.