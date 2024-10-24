Microsoft releases Windows 11 update with revamped Start menu, printer fixes, and new Copilot button remapping

Microsoft has released the KB5044380 update for Windows 11, a preview version of the update that will roll out to everyone next Patch Tuesday. There is quite a lot to be found in this particular release including the previously announced ability to remap the Copilot key on a keyboard if you don’t like its default function.

As this is a preview update there are no security fixes, but problems with multi-function printers, Microsoft Teams, and high battery usage have all been addressed. There are numerous tweaks, fixes and additions that are available immediately to anyone installing the KB5044380 update, but there are also some that are subject to a more gradual rollout.

For those Windows 11 users who are choosing to shun Copilot, the option to remap the dedicated key that adorns recent keyboards is a welcome one. It is worth noting that if you want the key to open a different app, it must be in a signed MSIX package. There is also the option of having the key open Search instead.

Fixes to be found in this update include:

[Battery use] Fixed: A device uses too much battery power while the device is in Modern Standby.

Microsoft has opted to stagger the availability of some of the changes introduced by KB5044380 update. The list of things which are rolling out gradually reads as follows:

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ [Gamepad keyboard]New! This update starts the roll out of a new Gamepad keyboard layout for the on-screen keyboard. With it, you can use your Xbox controller to move around the screen and type. Button accelerators are also available; these include the X button for backspace and the Y button for the spacebar. For better movement patterns, the keyboard keys are aligned vertically.

This update starts the roll out of a new Gamepad keyboard layout for the on-screen keyboard. With it, you can use your Xbox controller to move around the screen and type. Button accelerators are also available; these include the X button for backspace and the Y button for the spacebar. For better movement patterns, the keyboard keys are aligned vertically. [Notifications] New! You can now stop the suggestions to turn off notifications from certain apps. Select the ellipses (…) in the notification and turn it off. You can also go to Settings > System > Notifications and turn it off from there. Look for “Notification Suggestions” in the senders list. An entry will only appear in the list after you receive a notification.

You can now stop the suggestions to turn off notifications from certain apps. Select the ellipses (…) in the notification and turn it off. You can also go to > > and turn it off from there. Look for “Notification Suggestions” in the senders list. An entry will only appear in the list after you receive a notification. [Start menu] ​​​​​​​ New! “All apps” has the new name, “All.”

​​​​​​​ “All apps” has the new name, “All.” [Narrator] New! This update adds a new Narrator shortcut. Press the Narrator key + Ctrl + X to copy what Narrator last spoke to the clipboard. This shortcut is useful when you want to quickly copy some content, like codes or numbers for use. New! It will now auto read the contents of an email message in the new Outlook. This is like the behavior in Outlook classic.



Full details of what the update includes can be found here.

If you want to install the KB5044380 update, you will have to manually search for updates, or you can use the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: rokas91 / depositphotos