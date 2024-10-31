mophie unveils Juice Pack battery case for iPhone 16 series and limited-edition Powerstation Plus

mophie has launched new additions to its lineup of mobile charging solutions with the new Juice Pack battery case for the iPhone 16 series, including compatibility with iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Additionally, mophie has launched two limited-edition Powerstation Plus power banks, enhancing its range of portable power options.

The updated Juice Pack offers reliable power on the go, with an internal battery ranging from 2,800mAh to 3,600mAh, depending on the iPhone model. The Juice Pack is designed to keep users connected throughout the day, providing ample capacity to extend device usage between charges.

For added functionality, the Juice Pack includes a passive magnet that allows compatibility with Qi2 and MagSafe accessories like car mounts and stands, adding convenience and flexibility. The Priority Plus pass-through charging feature ensures that power goes to the iPhone first when connected to an external source, followed by the case itself, reducing downtime.

Constructed from ABS material, the Juice Pack features a soft-touch finish for a comfortable grip and is built with a slim profile and reinforced edges, offering extra durability against everyday wear. As part of mophie’s commitment to sustainability, up to 50 percent post-consumer recycled materials have been used in the case’s construction.

The Juice Pack’s specific configurations for each iPhone model include:

• iPhone 16: 2,800mAh battery, 16.91mm x 75.6mm x 161.34mm

• iPhone 16 Pro: 2,800mAh battery, 17.3mm x 75.45mm x 163.85mm

• iPhone 16 Pro Max: 3,600mAh battery, 17.3mm x 81.1mm x 174mm

Both the Juice Pack for iPhone 16 series and the limited-edition Powerstation Plus are priced at $100 and are available now on mophie.com, each backed by a two-year warranty.