Best Windows apps this week

Microsoft announced the price that home users have to pay to extend support for Windows 10. It is $30 and ESU extends support for just a single year. Business customers and organizations may get extended updates for Windows 10 for up to three years.

New or notably improved Windows apps

FlyBy11

The latest version of the open source app introduces several new features. P until now, you could use the app to upgrade from an earlier version of Windows 11 to 24H2, even if the system does not meet the official requirements.

The new version adds an option to upgrade compatible systems right away. Another new feature is the integrated plugins system, which you may use to run small scripts. About ten are available and some are update related. One lets you delete the Windows Old folder to free up disk space.

Windows Updates Viewer

Windows Updates Viewer is an open source program that displays information about updates on Windows machines. It pulls details from several sources, including the Event Log, if available.

Other nice-to-have features include filters, links to support resources, and more.