Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Six-hundred-nineteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft announced the price that home users have to pay to extend support for Windows 10. It is $30 and ESU extends support for just a single year. Business customers and organizations may get extended updates for Windows 10 for up to three years.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

FlyBy11

The latest version of the open source app introduces several new features. P until now, you could use the app to upgrade from an earlier version of Windows 11 to 24H2, even if the system does not meet the official requirements.

The new version adds an option to upgrade compatible systems right away. Another new feature is the integrated plugins system, which you may use to run small scripts. About ten are available and some are update related. One lets you delete the Windows Old folder to free up disk space.

Windows Updates Viewer

Windows Updates Viewer is an open source program that displays information about updates on Windows machines. It pulls details from several sources, including the Event Log, if available.

Other nice-to-have features include filters, links to support resources, and more.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

Are biometrics the future for security? [Q&A]

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.7.1 is the operating system you need!

mophie unveils Juice Pack battery case for iPhone 16 series and limited-edition Powerstation Plus

ChatGPT launches upgraded search feature with links to web sources

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11 and switch to the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.2 -- you won't regret it

Free tool helps find vulnerabilities in Microsoft Power Platform code

Most Commented Stories

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

127 Comments

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

32 Comments

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

32 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

13 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

11 Comments

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

9 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

8 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.