Corsair K70 PRO TKL brings magnetic switch tech to compact gaming keyboard

Corsair has launched the K70 PRO TKL, a tenkeyless keyboard aimed at competitive gamers, incorporating its proprietary MGX magnetic switches. Equipped with features like FlashTap and Rapid Trigger, this keyboard is built to enhance responsiveness for gaming.

The K70 PRO TKL’s MGX Hyperdrive magnetic switches utilize Hall-effect sensors to enable precise, fast activation. With Rapid Trigger, the keyboard can register and reset keypresses quickly, which may benefit users seeking enhanced responsiveness. The keyboard also offers an adjustable actuation distance, from a sensitive 0.1mm to 4.0mm, allowing users to tailor their gaming setup.

Another feature, FlashTap, introduces a Simultaneous Opposite Cardinal Directions (SOCD) system designed for in-game character movement. This system lets players switch between modes that prioritize either the first or last key pressed, potentially improving strafing and movement control. Combined with Rapid Trigger, FlashTap may appeal to players looking for quick-response actions.

Corsair includes a Game Mode, a single-touch option that locks out specific keys, sets RGB lighting to static, and activates Rapid Trigger. Additionally, Corsair’s AXON hyper-processing technology supports an 8,000Hz polling rate, which registers keypresses in just one-eighth of a millisecond. This feature is aimed at minimizing input delay.

The K70 PRO TKL is wired-only, intended for stable connectivity and consistent performance. It includes sound-dampening foam layers, and the pre-lubricated MGX Hyperdrive switches feature a double-rail structure to reduce key wobble and produce quieter keystrokes.

The Corsair K70 PRO TKL is currently available from Amazon here for $179.99. It comes with a two-year warranty.

