Linux Mint Cinnamon desktop to integrate Night Light for improved eye comfort

The popular Cinnamon desktop environment is taking steps to integrate Night Light, a feature that has become essential for many computer users. Night Light reduces the amount of blue light emitted from your monitor, gradually warming up screen colors as evening approaches. The aim is to lessen eyestrain and encourage better sleep by signaling to your body that it’s time to wind down.

Linux Mint users may recall that this functionality was previously available through Redshift, a tool included in past distributions. However, Redshift was limited in scope. It only worked with Xorg, lacked direct integration within the system settings, and depended on geoclue for automatic configuration -- a dependency that has since become obsolete.

Now, the Linux Mint development team is looking to make Night Light a seamless part of the Cinnamon desktop, promising easy access and configuration through built-in settings. The goal is to offer out-of-the-box functionality across both Wayland and Xorg, broadening compatibility and making this visual comfort tool more robust and accessible.

If successful, Cinnamon users will no longer need to rely on third-party applications to enjoy Night Light’s benefits. This move enhances user experience by making important features more intuitive and integrated within the desktop environment. As more users turn to Wayland for modern display support, Cinnamon’s expanded capabilities will position it as a more appealing option for those seeking a cohesive and customizable Linux experience.

Image credit: NewAfrica/depsoitphotos.com

