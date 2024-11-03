MEATER Pro Duo Wi-Fi meat thermometer takes cooking to the next level

MEATER, known for its wireless meat thermometers, has launched the MEATER Pro Duo -- a device that features two probes. While maintaining the same technology, temperature range, and durable design as the MEATER Pro, this new product introduces the ability to cook multiple dishes at once and offers unlimited Wi-Fi and Cloud range for seamless coverage throughout the home.

“At MEATER, we are committed to revolutionizing the way people cook through innovative and premium game-changing products that become staples for your indoor and outdoor cooking requirements. The Pro Duo is a testament to that dedication,” said MEATER President, Jim Hardy. “The MEATER Pro Duo provides a simplistic and efficient tool for cooks at any level, to monitor multiple dishes in real-time from anywhere in the home, making cooking enjoyable and stress-free. We strive to deliver simple, perfection-made-easy cooking solutions.”

The MEATER Pro Duo promises to deliver reliable results and precision, giving users the ability to monitor doneness with accuracy. The device features unlimited Wi-Fi and Cloud range, allowing users to step away from the kitchen while staying connected through the MEATER app. This integration offers alerts, temperature checks, and guided cooking recommendations accessible from a smartphone or tablet.

Each of the dual probes is equipped with internal sensors and an ambient sensor capable of tracking temperatures up to 221°F internally and up to 1000°F externally. This level of precision ensures reliable results, especially during special occasions when consistency is key. The stainless steel probes are crafted for durability and are suited for a variety of cooking methods, including deep frying, sous vide, and grilling. The waterproof design adds to their versatility, and being dishwasher-safe simplifies post-cooking cleanup.

The MEATER Pro Duo also includes a USB-C fast charging feature, providing up to two hours of cooking with a quick five-minute charge. A full 30-minute charge supports up to 24 hours of usage, allowing for extended cooking sessions without worry. Fully charged, the device offers over 24 hours of continuous operation, ensuring it meets the demands of longer cooking projects.

Available now at MEATER.com here, the MEATER Pro Duo is priced at $199.95.