38 percent think personal data theft is unavoidable

As we carry out more and more of our everyday transactions online, so the risk of falling victim to cybercrime increases too.

New research from CybSafe and the National Cybersecurity Alliance shows that 61 percent of respondents worry about becoming cybercrime victims and 38 percent believe personal data theft is unavoidable.

The study of over 7,000 people finds Silent Generation members expressing the highest concern at 70 percent, followed by Baby Boomers at 56 percent. In contrast, younger generations like Gen Z seem less affected, with only 20 percent expressing concern and 44 percent believing they are unlikely to be targeted. Similarly, 40 percent of Millennials felt they were low-risk, reflecting a confidence gap between older and younger participants.

Interestingly though its younger generations that are more likely to report feeling overwhelmed by security information, with 42 percent of Millennials and 41 percent of Gen Z taking measures to limit their online activity as a result.

Gen Z and Millennials are also the least optimistic about suffering losses, with 41 percent of each generation resigned to the idea that losing money online is inevitable. By contrast, older generations, including 68 percent of Baby Boomers and 64 percent of Silent Generation, retain a more positive outlook, believing they can protect themselves financially online.

A significant 65 percent of all participants express concern about AI-related cybercrime, correlating with increased sophistication in AI-driven phishing and fake communications, which are becoming increasingly challenging to detect.

The media's portrayal of online security is another contributor to growing cyber anxiety, with 44 percent of participants reporting a heightened fear of cyber risks due to media coverage. Additionally, 47 percent believe the media often complicates cybersecurity, a perception that has grown by five percent since 2023.

Oz Alashe MBE, CEO and founder of CybSafe says:

As awareness of cyber threats grows within the business world, it's only natural the workforce feels additional anxiety around cybersecurity. This increased anxiety can be constructive if it's channeled by organizations to develop positive security behaviors. The question is, how do we ensure that employees who feel vulnerable in their cybersecurity knowledge feel encouraged to speak up rather than blend into the background? This is where a security-conscious culture is essential. When workers feel supported in coming forward to ask questions and build their skills, they're more likely to adopt safer behaviors and contribute to organizational resilience.

The full Cybersecurity Attitudes and Behaviors report is available from the CybSafe site.

Image credit: denisismagilov/depositphotos.com