New platform offers improved observability for enterprises

As the IT landscape becomes more complex it can be difficult for businesses to fully understand their risk profile and to ensure that they're getting the most from their investments.

With the launch of a new AI-powered unified observability platform, Kloudfuse aims to deliver improved anomaly detection and consolidated metrics, logs, traces, real user monitoring, continuous profiling, and more in a unified observability data lake.

"Kloudfuse 3.0 sets a new standard in unified observability by focusing on critical areas such as data, AI and analytics, scalability, deployment flexibility, and enterprise-grade features," says Krishna Yadappanavar, CEO and co-founder of Kloudfuse. "Customers can now gain deeper insights into their digital experiences and optimize performance in real time. Our advanced features -- including Digital Experience Monitoring, Continuous Profiling, powerful AI/ML capabilities, advanced analytics and visualizations, and a new query language -- enable developers to identify and address performance bottlenecks with unprecedented efficiency. We're proud to offer our clients the enterprise capabilities they need to create large-scale observability for their modern tech stack and drive their business forward."

Features include digital experience monitoring (DEM), including real user monitoring (RUM) and session replays. This offers insights into user experiences across digital transactions and click paths, showing how performance, availability, and errors affect the digital experience. Session replays provide replays of user journeys, giving visual context to every interaction.

There's also low-overhead, 24/7 code profiling which enables developers to identify hidden performance bottlenecks in their code, enhancing code quality and reliability in real time. By automatically evaluating CPU utilization, memory allocation, and disk I/O, it ensures optimal performance for every line of code while minimizing resource usage and costs.

New AI capabilities include the addition of Prophet for anomaly detection and forecasting providing more accurate results, effectively managing irregular time series that include missing values, such as gaps from outages or low activity. This results in less tuning and improved forecasts, even with limited training data.

All of this is wrapped up with a user-friendly interface for role-based access control (RBAC), single sign-on (SSO) and multi-key authentication for enhanced security, supporting industry standard certifications.

You can find out more on the Kloudfuse site.

Image credit: olly18/depositphotos