AOC launches AGON PRO AG346UCD 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor

AOC has introduced the AGON PRO AG346UCD, a 34-inch curved monitor designed for gaming and content creation. Part of the AGON Pro Series, this model features a QD-OLED display with a 3440x1440 resolution, a 175Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms GtG response time.

The QD-OLED panel supports HDR400 True Black, offering enhanced color accuracy, deeper blacks, and vibrant highlights. NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility is included to minimize screen tearing and stuttering during gameplay. The ergonomic design allows for tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, enhancing user comfort during long sessions.

Connectivity options include DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and USB 3.2, making it compatible with a variety of devices. The monitor also features built-in 8W stereo speakers and microphone input/output, and it supports VESA mounting for flexible setups.

The AG346UCD comes with AOC’s Re-Spawned Warranty, which includes a 4-year advance replacement plan, a 4-year zero dead pixel policy, and 1 year of accidental damage coverage for AGON and AGON Pro models. AOC Gaming G Series monitors come with a 3-year advance replacement warranty and similar coverage.

The AGON PRO AG346UCD is currently available on Amazon for $799.99 here.

