Belkin launches accessories for Apple Vision Pro: Head strap and travel bag

Belkin just expanded its Apple Vision Pro accessories line-up, adding a head strap and a travel bag to its offerings. These new accessories are designed to make the Apple Vision Pro experience even more seamless and versatile.

The head strap for Apple Vision Pro aims to provide users with enhanced comfort and stability. With an ergonomic, adjustable design, the strap features reinforced seams, a locking mechanism, and multiple stabilization points, ensuring the Vision Pro stays secure and comfortable on a wide range of head sizes. This makes extended use of Apple’s spatial computing device a lot more manageable.

For Vision Pro owners on the move, Belkin’s new travel bag offers compact, lightweight protection. Designed to carry not only the Vision Pro but also its accessories, like the battery and power adapter, the bag includes multiple compartments and pockets to keep items organized and secure. The travel bag comes in a sleek space gray color and is built with durable, high-performance fabric that protects the device while maintaining a minimalist aesthetic. Its front zipper allows easy access, while adjustable straps enable various carrying styles, from shoulder to cross-body.

These accessories join Belkin’s earlier release, the battery holder for Apple Vision Pro, which offers a hands-free way to secure the device’s battery, making it ideal for longer sessions. The head strap and travel bag are available now at Belkin.com, Apple.com, and select Apple Store locations. The head strap is priced at $49.95, while the travel bag is available for $99.95.