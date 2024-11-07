Belkin launches accessories for Apple Vision Pro: Head strap and travel bag

No Comments

Belkin just expanded its Apple Vision Pro accessories line-up, adding a head strap and a travel bag to its offerings. These new accessories are designed to make the Apple Vision Pro experience even more seamless and versatile.

The head strap for Apple Vision Pro aims to provide users with enhanced comfort and stability. With an ergonomic, adjustable design, the strap features reinforced seams, a locking mechanism, and multiple stabilization points, ensuring the Vision Pro stays secure and comfortable on a wide range of head sizes. This makes extended use of Apple’s spatial computing device a lot more manageable.

For Vision Pro owners on the move, Belkin’s new travel bag offers compact, lightweight protection. Designed to carry not only the Vision Pro but also its accessories, like the battery and power adapter, the bag includes multiple compartments and pockets to keep items organized and secure. The travel bag comes in a sleek space gray color and is built with durable, high-performance fabric that protects the device while maintaining a minimalist aesthetic. Its front zipper allows easy access, while adjustable straps enable various carrying styles, from shoulder to cross-body.

These accessories join Belkin’s earlier release, the battery holder for Apple Vision Pro, which offers a hands-free way to secure the device’s battery, making it ideal for longer sessions. The head strap and travel bag are available now at Belkin.com, Apple.com, and select Apple Store locations. The head strap is priced at $49.95, while the travel bag is available for $99.95.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Belkin launches accessories for Apple Vision Pro: Head strap and travel bag

AOC launches AGON PRO AG346UCD 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor

NVIDIA GeForce NOW disappoints gamers with new 100 hour playtime cap

PNY unveils PRO Elite Prime microSD cards and Performance Prime card reader

Businesses turn to humans to combat AI threats

Plugable launches USBC-9IN1E 9-in-1 USB-C hub with 140W power delivery pass-through

Get 'Python Feature Engineering Cookbook, Third Edition' for FREE and save $35.99!

Most Commented Stories

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

34 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

18 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

13 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

11 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

7 Comments

Apple launches new compact Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chips

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.