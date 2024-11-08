Get 'Practical Cyber Intelligence' for FREE and save $79!

Practical Cyber Intelligence provides a thorough and practical introduction to the different tactics, techniques, and procedures that exist in the field of cyber investigation and cyber forensics to collect, preserve, and analyze digital evidence, enabling readers to understand the digital landscape and analyze legacy devices, current models, and models that may be created in the future. Readers will learn how to determine what evidence exists and how to find it on a device, as well as what story it tells about the activities on the device.

Over 100 images and tables are included to aid in reader comprehension, and case studies are included at the end of the book to elucidate core concepts throughout the text.

To get the most value from this book, readers should be familiar with how a computer operates (e.g., CPU, RAM, and disk), be comfortable interacting with both Windows and Linux operating systems as well as Bash and PowerShell commands and have a basic understanding of Python and how to execute Python scripts.

Practical Cyber Intelligence includes detailed information on:

OSINT, the method of using a device’s information to find clues and link a digital avatar to a person, with information on search engines, profiling, and infrastructure mapping

Window forensics, covering the Windows registry, shell items, the event log and much more

Mobile forensics, understanding the difference between Android and iOS and where key evidence can be found on the device

Focusing on methodology that is accessible to everyone without any special tools, Practical Cyber Intelligence is an essential introduction to the topic for all professionals looking to enter or advance in the field of cyber investigation, including cyber security practitioners and analysts and law enforcement agents who handle digital evidence.

