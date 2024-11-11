Mitigating third-party risk in today's cyber ecosystem [Q&A]

As third-party risk continues to be a critical concern for enterprises, the need for effective risk management strategies has never been more pressing.

We spoke with Bob Maley, CISO of third-party risk management specialist Black Kite, to get his insights into effective strategies for managing this challenge along with the nuanced risks and necessary tactics to secure enterprise environments against sophisticated threats.

BN: How can organizations assess and manage risks associated with emerging technologies?

BM: Organizations need a proactive approach that begins with detailed assessments to identify potential risks. These assessments should focus on the technology’s architecture, possible attack vectors, and security controls the vendor provides.

They should implement continuous monitoring for real-time or near-real-time assessment of their security posture. This allows for rapid detection and mitigation of risks, keeping defenses updated against evolving threats.

Involving security teams early in the evaluation and implementation phases makes security a foundational aspect of new solutions. Regular communication with vendors ensures alignment with organizational policies and standards, facilitating secure and effective implementation.

BN: What role does third-party risk management play in modern cybersecurity strategies?

BM: As organizations increasingly rely on external vendors and partners, third-party risk management has become crucial. These relationships can introduce risks if not properly managed. Organizations should evaluate vendors based on their security posture, breach history, and regulatory compliance, not just their offerings.

They should also establish open lines of communication with vendors, setting clear expectations regarding security protocols and incident response to ensure alignment in security efforts. By implementing a robust third-party risk management program, organizations can significantly reduce the risks associated with vendor breaches, protecting critical assets and data.

BN: How can enterprises effectively respond to security incidents involving third-party vendors?

BM: Responding to third-party security incidents requires a coordinated, proactive approach. Enterprises should have dedicated incident response teams focused on third-party breaches, using real-time threat intelligence to quickly identify and address risks. Incident response plans must be regularly updated and tested, and vendors must be included to ensure a mutual understanding of roles and responsibilities in case of a breach.

Automation can streamline the incident response process, enabling rapid detection and remediation of threats. Post-incident reviews help organizations to continuously refine response processes and prevent future incidents.

BN: What best practices should organizations follow when conducting vendor assessments?

BM: Organizations should establish comprehensive audit criteria that cover critical security aspects, including data protection, compliance, and incident response capabilities. These criteria should align with industry standards and regulatory requirements for consistency.

Regular audits are necessary to ensure ongoing compliance and identify emerging security gaps. Leveraging third-party risk intelligence platforms can enhance audits by providing real-time data on vendor vulnerabilities, threat intelligence, and compliance status.

Adopt a risk-based approach by prioritizing vendors based on their risk profile. High-risk vendors should undergo more frequent and thorough audits. Share audit findings with vendors and collaborate on remediation efforts to address identified issues.

BN: How can organizations balance the need for innovation with the necessity of maintaining strong security measures?

BM: Organizations can adopt a security-by-design mindset, integrating security considerations into the development life cycle. Continuous collaboration between security and development teams helps identify and mitigate risks early, making security an inherent part of innovation.

Regular security assessments, including code reviews, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing, help detect and address security issues before they become critical. Advanced security tools and technologies, such as automated security testing and secure coding, further strengthen the security of innovative solutions.

Fostering a culture of security awareness ensures employees understand their role in maintaining security. Regular training and resources inform employees about the latest threats and best practices. By weaving security into the organizational fabric, businesses can balance innovation with robust security measures.

BN: What are the key factors when selecting a cybersecurity solution provider?

BM: Key considerations include the provider's industry expertise, the quality and effectiveness of its solutions, and its commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. Providers with a proven track record in addressing similar challenges offer valuable insights and support.

Evaluate the provider's ability to scale solutions to meet evolving needs, along with its customer support and collaboration capabilities. It's important to select a provider offering flexible and scalable solutions that adapt to changing business requirements and threat landscapes.

Additionally, assess the provider’s security practices and compliance with industry standards and regulations, including reviewing security certifications and audit reports. A provider that prioritizes transparency and demonstrates a strong commitment to security can be a trusted partner in safeguarding the organization's assets and data.

Image credit: Weerapat Wattanapichayakul/dreamstime.com