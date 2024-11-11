NordVPN launches ID theft protection tool

Although it may not make the headlines as often as other forms of cybercrime, identity theft remains an issue.

Now NordVPN has launched an identity theft protection service called NordProtect. Currently available to NordVPN Prime plan users in the US, it merges years of cybersecurity expertise with cutting-edge technology to offer a solution users can trust.

"NordProtect is yet another step in NordVPN's mission to fully secure customers as online threats advance," says Tomas Sinicki, managing director of NordProtect. "You can have all of the necessary tools for cybersecurity installed but one careless click can end up giving your identity away to cyber criminals. Here's when NordProtect comes to the rescue by recovering and restoring lost identity assets."

Features include secure credit monitoring ensures that customers receive an individual monthly credit score and are notified about any suspicious credit activity. There's also 24/7 dark web monitoring alerts if credentials, phone numbers, SSNs, or other identity assets have been leaked.

NordProtect connects victims with an identity restoration case manager to help them recover from identity theft. Victims of identity theft can be reimbursed up to $1M for expenses incurred in restoring their identity, such as legal costs or lost wages.

NordProtect's cyber extortion protection also offers $100,000 to cover expert assistance and payments in response to cyber threats to delete or release victims’ information or restrict access to their data or smart devices.

"Identity theft is a global problem, and its frequency is on the rise, which is why enhancing current features and adding new tools to NordProtect is a continuous effort," adds Sinicki. "NordVPN started working with this vertical in late 2023, when cyber protection and cyber insurance benefits were launched in the US and Europe, respectively. The company expects to launch NordProtect in more markets and as a standalone product in the first half of 2025."

You can find out more on the NordVPN site.

Image credit: Balefire9/depositphotos.com