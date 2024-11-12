Logitech launches Sync smart office tools to streamline workplace efficiency

Logitech has introduced a range of Sync smart office tools designed to improve workplace efficiency and provide enhanced analytics for IT teams. The new suite includes Auto Book and Auto Release, which automate room reservations and cancellations based on user activity. Additionally, Logitech View offers interactive digital office maps to assist with navigation in large office spaces.

Henry Levak, VP of Product at Logitech for Business, highlighted the AI capabilities of the tools, stating, “Rally Bars use AI in-camera sensors to automatically detect and respond to natural workplace behaviors with no human intervention needed.” This approach aims to simplify room management, allowing employees to focus on collaboration while IT teams gain more accurate insights into actual room utilization.

Auto Book and Auto Release address the challenge of employees spending time searching for meeting rooms, an issue noted in a Steelcase Workplace Survey, which found that 40 percent of employees waste up to 30 minutes daily on this task. Auto Book automatically reserves rooms when employees enter, while Auto Release cancels bookings for no-shows, making the space available to others. Repeated no-shows can result in the cancellation of the entire recurring series, with changes visible on the Tap Scheduler.

Levak commented, “Employees can focus less on manual actions and more on collaboration, and IT admins get a realistic picture of which rooms are actually used, not just which rooms are booked.” These features are compatible with platforms including Appspace, Envoy, Microsoft, RICOH Spaces, Robin, and Zoom, ensuring flexible integration.

Logitech View enhances workplace navigation through interactive maps that show real-time room availability and locations of workstations, amenities, and exits. The maps can be displayed on monitors or TV screens and allow room bookings via touchscreen.

Paul Alley, VP of Global Partnerships at Appspace, noted, “Auto Book and Auto Release are prime examples of how Logitech shares our commitment to consumer-friendly, intuitive experiences that seamlessly integrate into daily life.”

For IT and facilities teams, Logitech Sync Insights provides data analytics on space and video conferencing usage, supporting informed decisions regarding technology investments and space management. Prakash Arunkundrum, Chief Operating Officer at Logitech for Business, stated, “Underutilized and overutilized rooms are bad news for the bottom line.”

Logitech View, Auto Book, and Auto Release are available as part of Logitech Essential or Select service plans, priced at $199 and $399 per room annually. Auto Book and Auto Release are compatible with Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini running CollabOS 1.13 or higher, while Logitech View requires RoomMate updated to CollabOS 1.14.