New defense suite is designed to secure AI workloads

As organizations increasingly adopt AI capabilities, the most common and dangerous attacks often go undetected by static code scanning or traditional security methods.

The only effective way to stop common AI attacks, such as prompt injection and zero-day vulnerabilities, is through active runtime detection and defense. Operant AI is launching a new 3D Runtime Defense Suite aimed at protecting live cloud applications, including AI models and APIs in their native environments.

Because AI applications don't operate in isolation, they need to be secured in the full context of the modern cloud application stack. The 3D Runtime Defense Suite is designed to enhance Operant's existing runtime security platform to address threats across APIs, Kubernetes, and LLMs.

Features include instant live blueprints of AI workloads, models and AI APIs, continuous identification of ghost APIs and shadow AI data flows, comprehensive tracking of data-in-use patterns from third-party APIs to data stores, and transparency of AI supply chains, including all prominent AI platforms like OpenAI, Gemini, Cohere, Anthropic, etc.

There's also runtime detection of OWASP top ten LLM threats including prompt injection,

sensitive data exfiltration, model theft, and data poisoning, plus real-time detection of sensitive data leakage across ingress and egress for PII, secrets, API keys, and more.

"We're particularly proud of our new defensive capabilities around auto-redacting sensitive data,” says Operant's CEO and co-founder, Vrajesh Bhavsar. "We not only detect private and sensitive data, like SSNs and API keys, in-line as they move from models to AI APIs, we enable teams to auto-redact that private data before it leaves their environment, keeping data privacy under control while enabling the models and applications to keep working in a secure-by-default mode."

You can find out more on the Operant site.

Image Credit: Leowolfert/Dreamstime.com