OWC launches Thunderbolt 5 Hub to supercharge Mac and PC connectivity

Other World Computing (OWC) has launched the Thunderbolt 5 Hub, which promises to elevate device connectivity for Macs, PCs, and even tablets like the iPad Pro. This new hub delivers an impressive 80Gb/s of bi-directional data speed -- double that of Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 -- and supports up to 120Gb/s for users needing higher display bandwidth. With just a single cable, users can expand their device’s ports to include three Thunderbolt 5 ports and a USB-A port, making this hub a productivity game changer.

For tablet users, the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub is especially transformative, turning an iPad Pro or similar device into a full-fledged workstation capable of connecting to external drives, displays, and a variety of peripherals. This means users can push the limits of their tablets without the need for a laptop or desktop nearby.

Key features of the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub include the ability to add more universally compatible Thunderbolt 5 ports to existing setups, and unmatched speed, with data transfers at up to 80Gb/s and display bandwidth peaking at 120Gb/s. Additionally, the hub supports connectivity with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB4 devices, ensuring seamless compatibility. It even allows users to create multiple daisy chains of connected devices without interruptions.

Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of OWC, highlighted the hub’s bi-directional bandwidth, explaining how it optimizes data transfer for simultaneous sending and receiving without speed loss. “With three additional Thunderbolt 5 ports, users gain the flexibility to power multiple displays or create complex daisy chains with ease,” said O’Connor. He also pointed out that the 140-watt power delivery ensures notebooks and tablets remain charged, even during demanding tasks.

The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub also boasts support for connecting multiple high-res displays, from 4K up to three 8K displays, along with being housed in a fanless aluminum enclosure that ensures silent operation.

Available for pre-order at $189.99, the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub is set to start shipping in December. Those interested can find further details or place their order at OWC’s official website here.