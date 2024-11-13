HighPoint launches RocketAIC 6542AAW NVMe storage solution with massive 491.52TB capacity for only $78,999

HighPoint has announced its RocketAIC 6542AAW, claiming to be the world’s first near half-petabyte NVMe storage drive that is smaller than a shoebox. Compact at 4.84 inches tall, 8.27 inches deep, and 9.25 inches long, this external RAID powerhouse packs eight Solidigm D5-P5336 NVMe SSDs for a massive 491.52TB of storage. Beyond its storage heft, the device boasts real-world transfer speeds reaching 28GB/s, making it ideal for edge applications that need high-density, rapid-access storage in a small footprint.

The chassis is not just compact; it comes with its own power supply and an advanced cooling system to keep the NVMe media isolated from the host hardware. This strategic design means more interior space for the server or workstation and improved overall reliability. By keeping waste heat away from the main system, the RocketAIC 6542AAW reduces power consumption and enhances efficiency.

HighPoint’s latest drive is perfect for intensive data workflows like media post-production, high-speed data capture, and rapid backup tasks. The performance is underpinned by cutting-edge PCIe technology. Both the drive enclosure and its PCIe adapter utilize Broadcom’s PEX 88048 PCIe switch ICs to deliver x16 lanes of PCIe Gen4 bandwidth to the host and x32 lanes of downstream bandwidth to the Solidigm SSDs. This ensures seamless data transfer and maximum performance.

Management is simplified with an array of sensors, LED indicators, and self-diagnostic tools. These integrated features make it easy to monitor the storage status with color-coded LEDs—blue for optimal, yellow for warnings, and red for trouble. The RocketAIC 6542AAW even supports true hot-swapping, allowing administrators to swap out drives without disrupting the host system, a valuable feature for upgrades or repairs.

HighPoint’s SafeStorage technology adds a layer of security, especially for enterprises. Working with SED-capable drives like the Solidigm D5, this solution protects data from unauthorized access in case drives are lost or stolen. SafeStorage can be applied to any setup, from RAID 0 arrays to custom volumes tailored for specific workflows.

The RocketAIC is part of HighPoint’s broader RocketStor 654x series, which caters to system integrators and value-added resellers. The series offers four- and eight-bay enclosures, supporting industry-standard 2.5-inch U.2 or U.3 drives and capable of integration into any x86 server or workstation with an available PCIe Gen4 or Gen5 slot.

The RocketAIC 6542AAW is now available globally, priced at $78,999. For those looking for additional options, HighPoint also offers the RocketStor 6542AW (8-bay) for $1,799 and the RocketStor 6541AW (4-bay) for $1,299. You can find retailers here.